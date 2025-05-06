Seoul Music Awards 2025: I-DLE's Miyeon to host, Byeon Woo Seok and others join first lineup of presenters

The countdown has begun! The 34th Seoul Music Awards is all set to dazzle fans and celebrate the brightest stars of the Korean music scene. Scheduled for June 21, 2025, the grand event will take place at the Inspire Arena in Jung-gu, Incheon, and it's already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about nights of the year.

Advertisement

The Seoul Music Awards Organizing Committee has officially named Miyeon of I-DLE as the host for the night. Known for her elegant stage presence and charming personality, Miyeon is expected to bring a fresh and fun vibe to the show.

Joining her are a dazzling group of presenters who are just as loved in the world of dramas and entertainment as they are on the red carpet. Among the first wave of celebrity presenters revealed are:

Byeon Woo Seok, the heartthrob actor who’s had fans swooning with his recent performance in Lovely Runners.

Ong Seong Woo, whose mix of charm and charisma makes every appearance unforgettable

Nam Gyuri, known for her stunning visuals and captivating screen presence

Park Ju Hyun, who’s been turning heads with her powerful roles in both film and drama such as Perfect Family.

Jung Eun Chae, the classy and talented actress with a flair for bold characters. Known for her role in Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Jang Gyuri, a fan favorite with her sweet smile and undeniable acting chops. Known for her role in Idol Chops.

Advertisement

This annual music extravaganza honors the artists who made the biggest waves in K-pop over the past year.

Voting for the 34th Seoul Music Awards will be open until 11:59 PM (KST) on May 10, and the results will be announced on the day of the awards ceremony.

This year’s Seoul Music Awards is more than just a celebration of music — it’s a meeting of the stars from across all corners of Korean entertainment.

With K-pop conquering charts and Korean dramas captivating global audiences, the 34th Seoul Music Awards is where idols meet screen stars — and the excitement is real. Get ready for show-stopping performances, emotional wins, and viral moments. June 21 is set to sparkle!

ALSO READ: Baeksang Arts Awards: Byeon Woo Seok's adorable reaction to childhood PIC steals spotlight; watch here