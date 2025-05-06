Producer says NewJeans might 'regret' ADOR dispute; blames agency but emphasizes contracts are 'no joke'

NewJeans has been entangled in a prolonged dispute with their agency ADOR, marked by a series of court appearances over contract validity and injunctions restricting their independent activities. As the controversy continues to unfold, industry experts and legal professionals have weighed in on the potential impact on both the group and the agency. Recently, producer Yoon Il Sang shared his insights on the situation, as reported by K-media outlet OSEN.

Producer Yoon Il Sang shared his thoughts on the NewJeans controversy in a video titled Speaking Up! Thoughts on the NewJeans Controversy and Insider Stories of the K-pop Industry. When asked about the situation, given his reputation for advocating artists' rights, Yoon emphasized the importance of contracts and how authorities must provide the necessary guidance to the artists signed with them. He stated, "If you claim to care about an artist, you should never expose them to risk. That’s not true affection."

He further stressed the matter, saying, "contracts are no joke" and should have been handled responsibly by both parties– ADOR and the quintet. The producer also expressed concern for NewJeans, saying it truly saddened him to see them in a situation of mental and physical stress due to the legal battle with the company. He noted that, "One day, they may look back and regret their current actions, but that realization only comes with time."

Regarding the role of ADOR, HYBE and the other adults around the girls, he said, "I can't help but wonder if the adults around them are managing things with their own interests in mind." As the NewJeans members went through the entire legal and public struggle by themselves, Yoon Il Sang stated, "It’s heartbreaking to watch them carry the emotional and professional burden. That’s what companies are for." He further claimed, "The company seems to have lost its purpose" of protecting its artists.

