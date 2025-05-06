MET Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh’s 'CUTE' gesture towards ardent female fans about his royal look will remind you of one excited kid; WATCH

Punjabi singing sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh channeled his inner Maharaja for his dreamy debut at the MET Gala 2025. As expected, his choice struck a chord with all his fans, who have been appreciating him on the internet. On the other hand, another video has been going viral on the internet that shows Dosanjh proudly showcasing his royal look to female fans.

A viral video shows Diljit Dosanjh sitting in a car backstage at the MET Gala 2025. The car door was opened as he was spotted by a few female fans who couldn’t keep calm. In his trademark humble style, he warmly invited them to see his look.

He was heard saying, "O aajao kudiyo, dekh lao (Come on girls, have a look)", even peeking out of the car. The excitement among fans was quite visible, who were quick to compliment him, "Paaji bahut vadiya lag rahe ho tusi (Brother, you look really good)." The GOAT singer obliged and said "thank you" with a nod.

It won’t be wrong to say that Dosanjh was equally proud and excited about his look. He went on to ask his fans if they saw his cape and immediately got up to flaunt it. Notably, the cape was extravagant as it had Gurmukhi written on it with a map of Punjab. This gesture made his fans happy, who couldn’t help but hype the superstar.

Soon after the video made its debut on the internet, several internet users went gaga over his cute gesture. A user wrote, "Oh my goodness, he is so legit for turning around to show his outfit," another fan exclaimed, "Punjabi shaa gye oye." A third fan commented, "This is the cutest thing I’ve seen today…" and another user mentioned, "Punjabi in Punjab map wow."

Diljit made his debut at the MET Gala in a Prabal Gurung ensemble. He opted for head-to-toe in ivory with crisp white turban and a striking long cape inscribed with Punjabi alphabets— a significant tribute to his Punjabi roots, with traditional sword and statement jewelry completing his overall royal look.

