Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's latest crime drama nets Rs 6.25 crore on first Tuesday

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Raid 2 is a genuine success. Despite having no masala elements and high-octane sequences, the crime drama has emerged as a hit. It has contributed well to bringing back the box office to its normalcy after an underwhelming first quarter of 2025. Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, is moving ahead with Rs 6.25 crore today.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 had a solid double-digit opening on Thursday. The crime drama then fetched Rs 12.15 crore on the second day. The Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer then experienced a spike on the third day and fourth day. After minting Rs 18.1 crore on the first Saturday, it recorded Rs 22 crore on Sunday, which is the highest figure so far.

Raid 2 then had a customary drop on Monday, bringing its day-wise net business to a single digit, i.e., Rs 7 crore. Now, on Day 6, the Raid sequel minted Rs 6.25 crore net, bringing its cume collection to Rs 84.75 crore at the Indian box office.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 19.25 crore Day 2 Rs 12.15 crore Day 3 Rs 18.1 crore Day 4 Rs 22 crore Day 5 Rs 7 crore Day 6 Rs 6.25 crore Total Rs 84.75 crore

Raid 2 is inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. The crime thriller, also starring Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla, will achieve this feat by the second weekend. Raj Kumar Gupta's latest helmer marks the theatrical comeback of the filmmaker after 6 years. His last movie was Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted, which was released in 2019.

Raid 2 has arrived in theaters seven years after the release of the original film, Raid.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

