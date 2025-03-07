From wanting to do Priyanka Chopra’s THIS role to regretting lost role in Amitabh Bachchan’s Amar Akbar Anthony — a look at Zeenat Aman’s latest AMA

Legendary actress Zeenat Aman is hands-down the coolest yesteryear actress of the industry. Always leading the times, she nails it pretty well on Instagram and spreading her charismatic charm, the actress most recently hosted an AMA on Reddit. She made several interesting revelations while interacting with fans.

On Thursday, March 6, amidst several questions being asked, one of the users asked Zeenat Aman if any role from the past few years she thought she would’ve nailed in her time. In response to this, the legendary actress chose Priyanka Chopra’s role from Bajirao Mastani, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

"I don't know whether I would have nailed it, but I would have loved the chance to play Priyanka Chopra's character in Bajirao Mastani. It was a complex role that piqued my interest," she said.

PeeCee was seen playing the role of Kashibai, the first wife of Peshwa Bajirao in the period classic.

Advertisement

In addition to this, Aman also regrets losing out a role in Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna’s cult-classic Amar Akbar Anthony.

"I have to say that I regret giving up the role I was offered in Amar Akbar Anthony. My negotiations with the director/producer (for whom I had just delivered a smash hit) fell through. I don't regret holding my ground, but I regret missing out on that role! It seemed such a fun project," she said.

Furthermore, another fan admitted to confusing her with legendary actress Parveen Babi. Upon being asked if she was ever confused by fans in public, the actress noted it to be a "common mistake."

Advertisement

"Parveen was stunning so I didn't mind it either! There was one very awkward moment in Dubai when a woman went absolutely gaga over me thinking I'm Parveen, but this was AFTER her passing! It was so uncomfortable, and I was the one to have to break it to that dejected fan that her favourite actress is no more," she shared.

On the professional front, Aman has Netflix’s web-show The Royals co-starring Ishaan Khatter and, Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline. The teaser of the upcoming series was released earlier this year. She also has Bun Tikki in the pipeline that also features Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.