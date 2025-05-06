Tara Sutaria embraces corporate avatar in new short hair, pantsuit and Gucci bag worth Rs 2,95,000

Tara Sutaria might sound like a new name in the industry, but she actually has made several appearances as a child actor and singer. Officially debuted in Karan Johar’s 2019 film, Student of the Year 2, fans love her for making it on her own in Bollywood. However, something that keeps her in headlines constantly is Tara’s awe-inspiring fashion moments. Her recent corporate-coded style was no different, so let’s have a look!

Advertisement

Tara Sutaria was recently spotted sporting the ultimate boss lady vibe in an all-black pantsuit ensemble, serving grace with panache. She wore the three-piece attire, looking every inch bold and sophisticated. Tara wore a tank top with a scooped neckline and layered it with a single-breasted blazer. The blazer with notched lapel collars exuded polished, suave vibes.

The SOTY 2 actress paired her debonair upperwear with straight-fit trousers, keeping her look understated yet striking.

Adding a statuesque appeal to her ensemble, Tara added pointed black stilettoes, rounding up her look with corporate-chic vibes. With pencil heels, she walked with confidence, channeling office siren energy.

The Ek Villain Returns actress did not leave it there; she also carried a lavish Gucci bag, adding a hint of luxury to her statement-making attire. The diva had a Gucci Diana small tote bag with bamboo-stem inspired handles and the brand’s monogram fixed at the front in gold. This luxe bag comes with a hefty price tag of around Rs 2,95,000. (USD 3,500).

Advertisement

Despite her outfit being striking and stunning, it was Sutaria’s new hairstyle that took netizens by surprise. The fashionista flaunted a short, neck-length haircut—a style totally opposite to her feminine, long-length strands. Her short, slightly wavy hair was side-swept, serving Desi Miranda Priestly look.

Adding another bold edge to her fit, the Apurva actress flung on trendy, narrow sunglasses and accessorized her outfit with just small sparkly hoops, delivering style with corporate glamour.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday Vs Khushi Kapoor fashion face-off: Who wore date night red outfit better?