The Royals: Meet Ishaan Khatter aka Rajkumar Aviraaj Singh’s ‘Shahi parivaar’ and Bhumi Pednekar as CEO Sophia Shekhar in regal drama series

The release date of Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming romantic-drama series, The Royals, is inching closer. Adding excitement amongst fans, the makers have started rolling out the promotional assets, and most recently, they dropped the posters introducing fans to the star cast of the show.

On Sunday, Netflix India shared a series of slides introducing us to the contrasting worlds of Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter’s characters.

Ishaan will be seen playing the role of Rajkumar Aviraaj Singh, a boy from a royal family. The post was captioned, "Meet Rajkumar Aviraaj Singh’s shahi parivaar Ab bas aap ka hai intezaar. Watch The Royals, out 9 May, only on Netflix." His family includes the characters played by Nora Fatehi, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat and Kavya Trehan.

In addition to this, the makers also dropped another post that gives an insight into Bhumi Pednekar’s world. Donning a boss lady avatar, she will be playing CEO Sophia Shekhar. The makers accompanied the post stating, "CEO Sophia Shekhar ki duniya mein, shahi mahal bhi ek business model hai Watch The Royals, out 9 May, only on Netflix."

The world of Bhumi has Lisa Mishra, Sumukhi Suresh, and Udit Arora playing pivotal roles.

Take a look

Reacting to the post, several internet users commented on the post, hyping up their favorite stars. A fan also praised the posters of the show as he wrote, "Wow I’ve never seen such unique character posters this is a new before-seen look of the cast."

In an interview with HT City earlier this month, Bhumi expressed her excitement for the show. While she emphasized not getting her hopes high, she stated that she wanted the show to be looked upon for what it is.

"So far, whatever assets we've put out, I've gotten a lot of love. It makes me very happy that people are excited to watch Ishaan and I together. He's a great actor,” she said.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, apart from the above-mentioned names, The Royals also features Milind Soman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, and Luke Kenny in pivotal roles. It is set to release on Netflix on May 9, 2025.

