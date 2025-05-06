Wamiqa Gabbi’s pastel ombre lehenga with plunging neckline blouse sets perfect tone for modern ethnic fashion

Only 3 days are left until the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf, and Wamiqa Gabbi has still not broken the streak of serving gobsmacking looks. Since embarking on the film’s promotion journey, the actress has been serving some of the most ravishing neo-traditional looks, setting the perfect tone for contemporary ethnic fashion. Once again, Wamiqa took to Instagram to serve an awe-inspiring lehenga flair and slayed with her mesmerizing look. Let’s dissect her latest style!

For her latest promo look, Gabbi turned to Karan Torani—an Indian designer label, applauded for infusing heritage prowess and Indian handlooms in contemporary ethnic aesthetics. Serving surreal vibes in a fairytale-esque sway, Wamiqa Gabbi adored Torani’s custom ombre lehenga in the shades of pastel green, blue, and pink. Inspired by the label’s Prakriti Ayra lehenga set, Gabbi’s traditional flair boasted butterfly motifs in pursuit of honoring her name, Titli, in the highly anticipated rom-com.

The Baby John actress’s lehenga featured a plunging neckline blouse with a notched hemline and zig-zag spaghetti straps, adding a sultry edge to her fit. The pastel green shade of the bodice with intricate embroidered details in white boasted a delicate butterfly appliqué, rounding up Wamiqa’s promo sway.

Made with Jeni silk and organza, Wamiqa’s flared skirt boasted a twirl every fashionista dreams of. The ombre lehenga featured traditional jharokha patterns with intricate oval frames, encompassing butterfly motifs.

The Fursat’s muse slung a matching dupatta on her shoulders, which elevated her fit to another level. The organza dupatta, which has embroidery similar to the lehenga, featured a scallop trim, keeping up with the trends while delivering princess vibes.

For the accessories, Wamiqa skipped a neck piece for her ethnic outfit and just adorned statement earrings, featuring embellished floral and botanical appliques. The pink and green glass earrings and a shimmery butterfly ring impeccably complemented Gabbi’s ombre affair.

The Khufiya actress’s hairstyle, styled by Forum Gotecha, was a work of art. Wamiqa adorned her hair in a sleek updo with her front strands neatly brushed into a knotted bun. A sleek braid at the back reached to the bun, adding extra charm to her hairstyle. She tossed a strand of her front hair in a loose wave, framing her face gorgeously.

For the make-up, Wamiqa Gabbi kept it classic and demure with pink eyeshadows complementing her pastel pink lehenga. She served a bewitching look with kohl-rimmed eyes, blush-rouged cheeks, and soft pink lips.

