After sensational Met Gala debut, Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on his idea of 'style & fashion'; find out what he said

After turning heads at the Met Gala 2025, Shah Rukh Khan finally opened up about his thoughts on fashion, and his words were as charming as his debut. In a heartfelt post, the Bollywood superstar shared how stepping into the world’s most iconic fashion event was far from familiar territory. “It’s not my ‘space’,” he confessed, thanking ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and his team for making him feel at ease on such a global platform.



Known more for his timeless charm than trend-driven looks, SRK embraced the moment with humility and grace, writing, “Style & fashion… is just being who you are.” He concluded his note with a signature touch of wit: “You made me feel like a ‘K’!”—a playful nod to his regal persona and, as many fans believe, his next film, King. His words went beyond fabric and flair, reflecting a deeper message that authenticity is the heart of true style.

