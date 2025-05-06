Met Gala 2025 who wore what: Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, and Miley Cyrus turn heads with big fashion moments
Icons like Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa stood out with their fashion looks at Met Gala 2025.
The 2025 Met Gala witnessed celebrities embracing this year’s theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, with flair. The star-studded event transformed the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art into a runway as celebs like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Dua Lipa and others celebrated the historical impact of Black tailoring traditions. From sharply cut suits to dramatic gowns with structured silhouettes, A-listers paid tribute to the rich legacy of Black style pioneers while pushing the boundaries of contemporary fashion. It was a grand evening with high-voltage glamour.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber, who often leans into sleek, minimalist glamour, walked the blue carpet like a boss wearing a black blazer. No extra drama but owning her look, she styled it with sheer stockings and peep-toe platform stilettos. She accessorised the look with a dirty martini, because it is one of her favorite drinks. However, the glass of martini was gone by the time she reached Met Gala 2025 blue carpet. Soft glam makeup and diamond jewelry completed the look.
Zendaya
Zendaya, known for dramatic looks, made a bold statement yet again in all-white. She wore an all-white tailored suit styled with a sleek blazer and flared trousers that echoed 1970s silhouettes. The wide-brimmed white hat adds a dash of drama!
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa made a dazzling appearance in a black ensemble featuring a structured, bejeweled bodice with sheer, embellished sleeves. A sheer flowing skirt showing off her legs and a sweeping black train with feather details gave her outfit a different look altogether. But the gutsy move was sleek finger waves that framed her face.
Kendall Jenner
While Hailey chose blazer for her Met Gala look, Kendall picked a gray skirt suit by Torishéju to match this year’s red-carpet theme. She completed the look with a diamond necklace. The on-point makeup and hair complemented the clean lines of the outfit.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus wore crocodile-textured cropped jacket that came with long sleeves and an extreme cut-out, revealing her toned midriff. The voluminous, gathered black skirt which flared out into a dramatic train, created a powerful silhouette. The outfit by Maison Alaia was elevated by Tubogas necklace.
