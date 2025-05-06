Met Gala 2025: No Pants Look Rules with Hailey Bieber, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and 3 More Celebs Rocking It in Style

From overcoats to bodysuits, many star attendees at the 2025 Met Gala opted for a single piece of clothing and ditched their pants. With the dress code for the night being "Tailored For You," stars chose minimalism over extravagance.

Sabrina Carpenter, Hailey Bieber, Doja Cat, and many others rocked the no-pants look in the most glamorous and stylized way. Check out a breakdown of each look below:

Sabrina Carpenter

The pop star opted for formals without the pants! She donned a coffee color bodysuit, possibly giving a nod to her song Espresso, and paired it with a monotone full-sleeved waistcoat. She left her signature blonde hair open to complete her look.

BLACKPINK Lisa

The BLACKPINK member wore Louis Vuitton for her glamorous appearance at the gala. She donned a black bodysuit and opted for a chic updo. The Money hitmaker topped the bodysuit with a matching black dazzling blazer. She also wore LV stockings to pull the look together.

Her bandmate Jennie, who also attended the Met Gala, teased BLACKPINK’s upcoming reunion tour. The K-pop band, which also consists of Jisoo and Rosé, will kick off their tour in July. “It’s BLACKPINK in your area, back again!” Jennie told the carpet host, La La Anthony.

Doja Cat

The Woman singer pulled an extravagant version of the no-pants look. Once again bringing the feline energy to the red carpet, Doja Cat wore a Marc Jacobs crystal pinstriped bodysuit. She paired it with a strong-shouldered wool jacket top and ocelot-print velvet design in the front of the bodysuit.

“I’ve never worn anything with such a special silhouette,” she told Vogue about her look. The singer added that it was the most comfortable she’s ever been at the Met Gala.

Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday actress brought her fashion A-game to the red carpet, wearing a metallic ensemble with gothic makeup. It was for the afterparty that Ortega decided to wear a black bodysuit with no pants while keeping her glam intact.

Hailey Bieber

Possibly the most minimal yet chic look of the night was Hailey’s overcoat look without pants. She also opted for a light and dewy glam and sealed the look with a diamond choker.

Her makeup artist, Nina Park, told Cosmopolitan that the inspiration for the look was “undone glamour with a focus on fresh, radiant skin and soft, tonal depth.”

She left her hair open and wore matching black high heels to complete her ensemble.