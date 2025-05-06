BLACKPINK at Met Gala 2025: Fans eagerly await Jisoo as Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé stun in designer outfits; PICS
Fans expressed disappointment over Jisoo’s absence from the Met Gala 2025, while the other three BLACKPINK members turned heads on the blue carpet. Read on for more details.
The 2025 Met Gala, themed Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, took place on May 5 with a dazzling K-pop presence. BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa wowed with their unique takes on the theme. However, fans couldn't help but wonder about the group's fourth member, Jisoo, who was expected to make a highly awaited Gala debut.
The BLACKPINK trio Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa added a glam quotient to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the venue of Met Gala 2025. They wore custom ensembles blending contemporary tailoring with luxury design influences, paying tribute to Black fashion and dandyism. Their designer ensembles perfectly captured the essence of this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Jennie wore a pearl-studded off-shoulder Coco Chanel gown paired with an English hat.
Lisa channeled Vixi energy as she sported a racy Louis Vuitton outfit in her debut Met Gala appearance. The ensemble featured a glittery black jacket and sheer stockings. The third and final member of BLACKPINK at the gala, Rosé, radiated elegance and sophistication in a sleek black Saint Laurent tuxedo and a dazzling diamond necklace. Although the K-pop trio's presence sent fans into a frenzy, discussions quickly turned to Jisoo's notable absence from the event.
The BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom), who were eagerly awaiting her debut at the Met Gala 2025, expressed disappointment. They took to social media to write comments like "waiting for jisoo her met gala debut" and "We will be seated and ready for your first Met Gala!" While a full BLACKPINK reunion was missed, the appearance of Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and SEVENTEEN's S.Coups marked a strong moment for K-pop at the Met Gala, showcasing their global impact.
ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: Watch BLACKPINK's Lisa turns rockstar on debut appearance in sheer jacket and stockings