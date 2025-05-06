Following delays, Pawan Kalyan finally wraps up the shoot for Hari Hara Veera Mallu; see PIC

Pawan Kalyan is all geared up to hit the big screens next with the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. After facing multiple delays, the Power Star has finally wrapped up shooting for the film.

The official wrap-up was announced by the makers through their social media handle. Sharing a group picture featuring the actor, they wrote:

“Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Garu finishes shooting for #HariHaraVeeraMallu. The shoot wraps with a bang, and what’s coming next will set screens on fire! A MASSIVE trailer and Blockbuster songs are on the way!”

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit is an upcoming Telugu-language historical epic action film, partially directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, with the remainder helmed by A. M. Jyothi Krishna.

The screenplay, penned by Jagarlamudi and Sai Madhav Burra, follows the story of an outlaw named Veera Mallu, who embarks on a mission against the Mughal Empire to steal the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond. Bobby Deol plays the main antagonist, while the film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and others in prominent roles.

The film, which began production several years ago, faced a significant halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Director Krish Jagarlamudi later stepped away from the project due to other commitments, after completing a portion of the shoot.

Subsequently, A. M. Ratnam’s son, Jyothi Krishna, took over the project. However, further delays were caused by Pawan Kalyan's political commitments. Balancing his role as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and his film career, Kalyan has now completed his portions of the shoot.

While the movie was initially slated for multiple release dates, it was last announced to release on May 9, 2025. However, that date has now been dropped, and a new release date is yet to be announced.

On the work front, the actor-politician will next be seen in the lead role in Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG. He also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh lined up in his upcoming projects.

