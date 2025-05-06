How ultra-rich Indian pack Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, Mona Patel and more dominated MET Gala 2025 in style; PICS inside

The Met Gala 2025 lit up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with a distinct Indian touch. With this year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and the dress code Tailored for You, the prestigious event saw not only Bollywood stars but also India’s ultra-rich making bold, unforgettable statements. Fashion powerhouses like Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, and Mona Patel dominated the red carpet in style, seamlessly blending cultural heritage with haute couture in true scene-stealing fashion.

Advertisement

1. Isha Ambani

Reliance Industries director and daughter of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2025. She turned heads as she graced the red carpet in a striking ensemble designed by Anamika Khanna.

In line with this year’s theme, her look was both thoughtful and regal. Adding to the glamor was a dazzling diamond necklace that quickly became one of the evening’s most talked-about accessories.

2. Natasha Poonawalla

At fashion’s grandest event, Indian entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla made a bold cultural statement, draped in a breathtaking creation by Manish Malhotra.

Her ensemble was nothing short of a couture masterpiece, featuring a pearl-studded bralette, a structured peplum top, flowing skirt, dramatic cape jacket with a sweeping train, and an oversized ruff.

The entire look was adorned with intricate Parsi Gara embroidery, a traditional craft that likely demanded hundreds, if not thousands, of meticulous hours to bring to life.

Advertisement

3. Mona Patel

Indian-American tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Mona Patel made a memorable entrance on the blue carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Seamlessly blending futuristic innovation with cultural storytelling, Patel turned heads by arriving with a robotic dog named Vector on a diamond-studded leash, yes, really!

Dressed in a custom one-of-a-kind Thom Browne ensemble, she reimagined fashion with a bold twist. The robotic pup, inspired by Thom Browne’s iconic Hector Bag, added a tech-forward edge.

4. Diya Mehta Jatia

Shloka Mehta’s younger sister, Diya Mehta Jatia, brought a touch of refined extravagance to the prestigious evening with her striking ensemble.

Dressed in a stunning custom piece by Bloni Atelier, Diya opted for a contemporary twist on formalwear, an off-white tailored pant set paired with an abstract shirt featuring sculptural curved panels. Her look was a perfect blend of structured elegance and modern edge, standing out on fashion’s biggest night.

Advertisement

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: A love letter to Punjab in every stitch: Here's what text on Diljit Dosanjh’s cape at MET Gala 2025 really means