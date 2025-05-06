Met Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh admitting to using ChatGPT in front of Shakira is ‘too much honesty’ and we’re simply impressed; WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh connects with his fans on a different level. Not only because of his vivacious music, but also because he likes to keep it real. Most recently, during his time at the MET Gala 2025, the singer was seen sharing the vanity van with international artists like Shakira, Tessa Thompson, and more. Nonetheless, he ended up winning fans’ hearts with his honesty, as he admitted to using ChatGPT because of his weak English.

Singing sensation Nicole Scherzinger treated fans with several BTS videos from the MET Gala 2025. Among other clips, one light-hearted video that has now taken over the internet shows Shakira getting her giant pink gown getting fixed. The last minute rush and chaos in the video is truly visible.

"This is behind-the-scenes that people don’t see," says Nicole as she records the video on her phone. She later turns the camera towards Diljit Dosanjh, who shows his phone to the camera while caught in the moment. Nicole then inquires of the singer if he is using ChatGPT.

In return, the Border 2 actor gave a heartwarming reply by honestly admitting, "I am learning English." This adorable admission of Dosanjh has won over the internet, and the video is making waves online.

The video attracted reactions from fans as one wrote, "I am learning English, aww such a sweetheart he is!" Another fan called him "cute," and a third gushed, "Omg, that was so sweet!! Yaar yeh punjabi munda @diljitdosanjh is so honest and adorable".

"More power to you Diljit," wrote one user, and one fan commented, "He's pure soul." "He melts my heart … so pure", "innocent soul", and "simple boy” were a few more comments.

For his MET Gala 2025 look, Diljit Dosanjh stunned everyone with his Maharaja-inspired look designed by Prabal Gurung. He opted for an ivory sherwani paired with a matching turban, statement jewelry, and a sword, accentuating his regality.

In addition to this, this year Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani also made their debut at the Hollywood’s biggest event. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra returned for the fifth time after her debut in 2017.

