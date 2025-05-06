EXCLUSIVE: Not Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam, but Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar team up for Ginny Weds Sunny 2

In 2020, Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam teamed up on the Navjot Gulati-directed romantic comedy, Ginny Weds Sunny. The film was initially aiming at a theatrical release, but the pandemic resulted in a direct-to-digital premiere. Ginny Weds Sunny was largely viewed on OTT back in the day, and the same has pushed the makers to spin it into a franchise. According to sources close to the development, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 is in the making and the casting has already begun.

A source shares, “While the first one was directed by Navjot Gulati, the sequel is being helmed by Prasshant Jha. The script is locked and the makers are looking to revamp the cast for Ginny Weds Sunny 2. Moving away from Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam, the Ginny Weds Sunny sequel will feature Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar in the lead.” The film would mark the first time pairing of Avinash and Medha.

“Producer Vinod Bachchan was on the lookout for a fresh pairing, and that’s how he has locked Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar to play the lead. Much like the first part, this one too will be an ensemble, and the casting for the same will begin in a couple of months. Vinod Bachchan is presently in talks with multiple studios, and the other processes of casting will begin once he gets a studio and digital partner on board,” the source adds.

Pinkvilla had previously reported that the creators, who captured hearts with their light-hearted storytelling, are aiming for a visually richer and emotionally resonant sequel. “We wanted to keep the essence of Ginny Weds Sunny alive while exploring a new chapter in their lives,” a source from the production team had revealed. “Expect twice the fun, twice the drama, and a whole lot of surprises,” he further added.

