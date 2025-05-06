Lovely Runner stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon reignite chemistry post-Baeksang Arts Awards in sweet moment

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the stars of the hit drama Lovely Runner, have once again captured the hearts of fans — this time, off-screen.

After both were awarded the PRIZM Popularity Award at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards, a tender moment between them backstage quickly spread online.

What seemed like a simple exchange — a warm smile from Byeon Woo Seok, a bashful laugh from Kim Hye Yoon became a trending topic within hours. The on-screen couple clicked at the Freedom X Money Pop Up, captured backstage.

Fans were quick to flood social media with congratulatory messages for the duo’s big win. One user gushed, “I could look at this picture forever,” while another shared, “Looking forward to their next project already.”

A third fan dubbed them “The dimple couple,” and countless others dropped comments like “They look so cute!” and simply “OMG,” capturing the excitement and love surrounding their reunion.

Fans couldn’t get enough of how they looked at each other, calling the interaction “too natural to be acting” and “a scene straight out of a romance drama.” The chemistry that made their drama such a success was alive and well at Baeksang, and it didn’t take much for fans to jump back on the shipping train.

Though their speeches remained grounded and full of gratitude, their off-stage dynamic stole the spotlight. Byeon Woo Seok thanked fans for their support.

Kim Hye Yoon also expressed heartfelt thanks, saying the award felt as heavy as the love she’s received and promising to keep working hard to meet fans’ expectations. But it wasn’t just about the awards. It was about the way they naturally gravitated toward each other.

Neither Byeon Woo Seok nor Kim Hye Yoon has addressed the dating rumors directly. They might just be two co-stars with natural chemistry and a sincere bond.

Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping. The moment reminded everyone why they fell for this pair in the first place — for the spark they bring when they’re together.

Whether they reunite on screen or just share more quiet moments like this, one thing is certain: the Byeon-Kim magic is far from over, and fans are completely here for it.

