Met Gala 2025: Who Is Damson Idris? Learn About Actor Who Tore Into Biker Outfit to Reveal Tailored Suit Look

Damson Idris is a talented British actor who has quickly made a name for himself in Hollywood. He is best known for his role as Franklin Saint in the hit FX crime drama Snowfall, which aired from 2017 to 2023. Idris played the ambitious 19-year-old drug dealer navigating the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Idris’s acting career began after he completed a BA Honours degree in Theatre, Film, and Television studies at Brunel University London. He also trained at the Identity School of Acting in London, where he honed his craft alongside stars like John Boyega and Letitia Wright.

His breakout role came in Snowfall, where he mastered the American accent and delivered an unforgettable performance. Since then, Idris has appeared in notable films like City of Tiny Lights, Megan Leavey, and The Commuter.

Damson Idris made a stunning appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, where he truly stole the spotlight with his outfit reveal. Arriving in style, Idris drove onto the carpet in a race car from his upcoming film F1, where he stars alongside Brad Pitt. He first wore a custom Tommy Hilfiger racing suit, complete with a helmet encrusted with over 20,000 Swarovski crystals, as per Elle.

However, the excitement didn’t end there. As part of a dramatic reveal, he shed the racing suit to unveil a sleek, red suit underneath, crafted by the same designer, Tommy Hilfiger. The reveal was a nod to the evening’s theme, Tailored For You.

Advertisement

In addition to his fashion statement, Idris also debuted his luxury jewelry brand, DIDRIS, at the event. He wore a custom brooch designed by himself, featuring an almost 11-carat emerald stone surrounded by tourmalines and tsavorites, making the piece a true work of art.

As for his role in F1, the film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2025. Idris plays a key role in the high-octane racing drama, which has already garnered significant attention.

ALSO READ: Nicki Minaj Was NOT Excited About Met Gala 2025; Check Out Rapper's Surprise Appearance and Fit