Not Gauri Khan but here’s who convinced Shah Rukh Khan for his MET Gala 2025 debut and it might surprise you
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently made his MET Gala 2025 debut in absolute King style. He wore a sleek black outfit for the event and it was amazing. While his overall look was a showstopper, it was the bold ‘K’ pendant that truly stole the spotlight. Now, SRK has revealed what led to this much-awaited debut at the event and shared it’s not Gauri Khan but fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee who convinced him.