Priyanka Chopra Met Gala 2025 met gala 2025 Kiara Advani MET Gala 2025 Shah Rukh Khan MET Gala Priyanka Chopra Jonas Diljit Dosanjh Gram Chikitsalay Bhumi Pednekar kiara advani, met gala 2025 Avneet Kaur Instagram

Not Gauri Khan but here’s who convinced Shah Rukh Khan for his MET Gala 2025 debut and it might surprise you

You’ll never guess who convinced Shah Rukh Khan to finally make his MET Gala 2025 debut. It wasn’t Gauri Khan, but someone who knows style like no other!

By Sakchi Agarwal
Published on May 06, 2025  |  08:49 AM IST |  13K
Not Gauri Khan but here’s who convinced Shah Rukh Khan for his MET Gala 2025 debut and it might surprise you
Picture Courtesy: Getty Images/Gauri Khan Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently made his MET Gala 2025 debut in absolute King style. He wore a sleek black outfit for the event and it was amazing. While his overall look was a showstopper, it was the bold ‘K’ pendant that truly stole the spotlight. Now, SRK has revealed what led to this much-awaited debut at the event and shared it’s not Gauri Khan but fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee who convinced him.

Advertisement
Credits: Vogue India
About The Author
Sakchi Agarwal

Sakchi Agarwal is a renowned Bollywood expert with over four years in journalism, anchoring, and ent...

Advertisement

Latest Articles