Meet André Leon Talley, the man who inspired Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 outfit
Kiara Advani turned heads with her Met Gala 2025 debut as she paid tribute to fashion icon André Leon Talley. Let's know more about him.
Mom-to-be Kiara Advani made a stunning Met Gala 2025 debut, paying tribute to fashion icon André Leon Talley with her look. The voluminous cape echoed Talley’s grandiose style while seamlessly aligning with this year's theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’. Passed away in 2013, André was known for his signature capes, robes, dramatic silhouettes, and unapologetic embrace of grandeur fashion that made him a style icon in his own right.
An African-American six foot 6 inches tall, six-foot-six-tall, André Leon Talley, was a close confidant to designers like Karl Lagerfeld and Oscar de la Renta and mentored countless young talents. He was the one who spread so much love and joy for black cultures, and freedom of expression. Met Gala 2025 is a tribute to late fashion journalist André Leon Talley.
André paved the way for the next generation and Kiara made sure to take an inspiration from his 2012 Met Gala outfit. She wore the cape in Dutchess satin to flow with the sleeves and named it ‘Bravehearts’.
André Leon Talley became the first Black person to serve as the creative director of American Vogue.
What is the concept of dandyism?
Black dandyism is all about breaking free from limits, celebrating who we are as Black folks, and standing strong in our history and pride. It's a movement that says, "We're here". Historically rooted in 19th-century menswear, dandyism has strong ties to black-style history, particularly through figures like André Leon Talley.
