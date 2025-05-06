met gala 2025 Priyanka Chopra Met Gala 2025 met gala 2025 Kiara Advani MET Gala 2025 Shah Rukh Khan MET Gala Priyanka Chopra Jonas Diljit Dosanjh Gram Chikitsalay Bhumi Pednekar kiara advani, met gala 2025

Meet André Leon Talley, the man who inspired Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 outfit

Kiara Advani turned heads with her Met Gala 2025 debut as she paid tribute to fashion icon André Leon Talley. Let's know more about him.

Khushboo Ratda
Written by Khushboo Ratda , Journalist
Updated on May 06, 2025 | 11:29 AM IST | 17K
Kiara Advani Met Gala 2025 outfit inspired Andre
PC: Getty Images

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani made a stunning Met Gala 2025 debut, paying tribute to fashion icon André Leon Talley with her look. The voluminous cape echoed Talley’s grandiose style while seamlessly aligning with this year's theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’. Passed away in 2013, André was known for his signature capes, robes, dramatic silhouettes, and unapologetic embrace of grandeur fashion that made him a style icon in his own right.

Advertisement

An African-American six foot 6 inches tall, six-foot-six-tall, André Leon Talley, was a close confidant to designers like Karl Lagerfeld and Oscar de la Renta and mentored countless young talents. He was the one who spread so much love and joy for black cultures, and freedom of expression. Met Gala 2025 is a tribute to late fashion journalist André Leon Talley.

André paved the way for the next generation and Kiara made sure to take an inspiration from his 2012 Met Gala outfit. She wore the cape in Dutchess satin to flow with the sleeves and named it ‘Bravehearts’.

André Leon Talley became the first Black person to serve as the creative director of American Vogue.

PC: Getty Images

What is the concept of dandyism?

Black dandyism is all about breaking free from limits, celebrating who we are as Black folks, and standing strong in our history and pride. It's a movement that says, "We're here". Historically rooted in 19th-century menswear, dandyism has strong ties to black-style history, particularly through figures like André Leon Talley.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025 who wore what: Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, and Miley Cyrus turn heads with big fashion moments

Credits: PC: Getty Images
About The Author
Khushboo Ratda

A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a kee...

Advertisement

Latest Articles