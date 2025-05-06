Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De India co-star Sagarika Ghatge's PICS with son Fatehsinh Khan wins new mom Athiya Shetty's heart

Sagarika Ghatge got married to cricketer Zaheer Khan in 2017. Earlier this year, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan. A while ago, Ghatge took to her social media handle and dropped multiple happy glimpses with her newborn, which attracted hearts from Athiya Shetty and others. Check it out!

Sagarika Ghatge rose to fame with her portrayal of Preeti Sabharwal in Shah Rukh Khan-led sports drama, Chak De! India. After sharing the screen with celebs like Emraan Hashmi and starring in films across languages, the actor-model got married to Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan back in 2017. Earlier this year, the couple was blessed with a baby boy whom they named Fatehsinh Khan.

A while ago, on May 6, 2025, Ghatge took to her social media and gave a peek into her happy time with Fatehsinh. The photo album opens up with the newborn baby lying on a bed, playing with his hands while looking at the ceiling. It was followed by a lovely image of the mother and son, bonding and spending quality time together. Just look at the calm, peace, and happiness on Sagarika’s face as she held her baby in her arms.

As the child slept peacefully, she tucked him up and relaxed on the sofa with her giant and faithful friend, their pet doggo. In the captions, she used multiple emojis to describe the photos.

Sagarika Ghatge drops glimpses of son Fatehsinh Khan:

Soon after she posted those lovely moments, new mother, actress Athiya Shetty, took to the comments section to shower red hearts on them. She was joined by Yuvraj Singh’s wife, Hazel Keech, and Harbhajan Singh.

Nearly two weeks ago, the actress and entrepreneur took to her Instagram handle and announced the arrival of their first child featuring daddy Zaheer. Captioning the picture, she penned, “With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan.”

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan announce baby boy’s arrival:

For the unknown, Sagarika was also part of movies like Fox, Miley Naa Miley Hum, Rush, and Irada.

