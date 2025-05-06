MET Gala 2025: Top 6 moments ft Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh we can’t get off our minds anytime soon

This year's Met Gala 2025 turned out to be especially significant, marking the debut of Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh, along with Priyanka Chopra’s return for the fifth time at the coveted event. Here are the top six viral moments that are enough to make us cherish the biggest haute couture celebration.

Top 6 viral moments from the MET Gala 2025

1. Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic open-arm pose

All the Shah Rukh Khan fans were in a frenzy to witness the debut of their beloved superstar. While they were intrigued by his look, King Khan exuded his timeless charm by striking his iconic open arm pose, synonymous with the legacy he has created over the years.

2. Kiara Advani’s baby bump and unmissable pregnancy glow

Kiara Advani is expecting her first baby with Sidharth Malhotra. It was at her debut appearance at the special evening that the mom-to-be flaunted her baby bump for the first time. Needless to say, her pregnancy glow couldn’t be missed while she stunned in a custom Gaurav Gupta creation.

3. Priyanka Chopra flaunted desi roots with her ‘namaste’

Priyanka Chopra is truly a desi at heart. Standing at a coveted blue carpet filled with glitz and glamour, the actress greeted the international paps with a graceful namaste (folded hands), a gesture deeply rooted in Indian culture to oblige.

4. Nick Jonas being a perfect husband to Priyanka Chopra

During their latest appearance, Nick Jonas, being the loving husband, yet again won over the internet as he helped his wife, Priyanka Chopra, fix her outfit.

5. Diljit Dosanjh’s royal look

Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh was also among other Bollywood celebs to make his debut at the MET Gala 2025. He channeled his inner royalty in a custom Prabal Gurung ivory outfit paired with statement jewelry and a sword that accentuated his overall look. The Born to Shine singer honored his cultural roots with a map of Punjab and Gurmukhi letters on his cape.



6. Diljit Dosanjh X Shakira

Diljit’s global denomination took over the internet after his video with international star Shakira went viral. In addition to this, they were also joined by Nicole Scherzinger at the exclusive dinner hosted by Anna Wintour.

