Did you know Park Bo Gum’s mother from When Life Gives You Tangerines gave up all assets? Actress Oh Min Ae reveals why

Veteran actress Oh Min Ae recently made her first-ever variety show debut, as reported by K-media outlet Sports Donga on May 6. Best known for playing Park Bo Gum's mother in the hit drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, she expressed her excitement about the new experience. She shared personal anecdotes, including a surprising revelation about giving up all her assets and finding solace in temple life, which stunned the host and fellow guests.

Oh Min Ae appeared on MBC's Radio Star, where she talked about her life and career struggles. The When Life Gives You Tangerines actress shared that she had given up all her possessions during a particularly challenging time in her life, seeking solace and inner peace in a temple. However, her life took a dramatic turn when, at 42, she welcomed her first child, bringing immense happiness amidst the difficulties she had faced.

She hinted that her financial struggles were partly rooted in the instability of her career before her fame with the role of Yang Gwan Sik's (Park Bo Gum) mother. She indicated her financial struggles were partly due to her late career upswing. Interestingly, she didn't come from a theatrical background, starting her acting journey at 27 without prior experience of even watching plays. Initially planning a backpacking trip to India, she stumbled upon the world of theater through backstage work and discovered her passion in the field.

"It took me 10 years to find steady footing on the stage," she shared, highlighting the challenges she faced before establishing herself as an actress. Oh Min Ae also mentioned her educational journey, revealing that she dropped out of high school due to family issues. However, she didn't let that setback hold her back. She later pursued her education through the Korean GED and went on to complete degrees from Korea National Open University and graduate school.

Emphasizing the importance of continuous learning, she said, "An actor must keep learning until they die," highlighting her commitment to self-improvement and growth in her craft.

