EXCLUSIVE: After being confirmed, WHY was Ayesha Khan not a part of Dulquer Salmaan's film Lucky Baskhar?

Ayesha Khan, the shining star of the entertainment industry, has a massive fan following. The actress started her journey in acting through South Indian films. After her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha signed a Telugu film starring the popular star Dulquer Salmaan. Ayesha was supposed to be a part of Lucky Baskhar. However, despite being confirmed to be a part, Ayesha was absent from the movie. Now, while speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress revealed why she couldn't be a part of Lucky Baskhar.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ayesha Khan revealed why she couldn't do Dulquer Salmaan's hit project Lucky Baskhar. She disclosed, "That film has already been released, and the dates did not match, so it never happened." Ayesha, who was supposed to be a part of the film, had expressed her excitement in 2024 about the project with Salmaan.

Lucky Baskhar, helmed by Venky Atluri, starred Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary as leads. The film was released on big screens on October 31, 2024 and became a massive hit nationwide.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Khan became a household name after her stint in the hit, controversial show, Bigg Boss 17. Currently, she can be seen playing the lead role in a drama titled Dil Ko Rafuu Kar Lei. Here, Ayesha stars opposite Karan V Grover. Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, Dil Ko Rafuu Kar Lei recently crossed a million views on their episodes.

The Bigg Boss fame reflected on being roped into the show and elaborated on how she was hopeful about its success. She told Pinkvilla, "The first episode has crossed 9 million views. Honestly speaking, I had trust in the content that we were shooting and the inputs we were putting in."

Ayesha continued, "Nowadays, you don't know what will work and what will not work. I wanted this to reach the right audience because this is a little different format. It was not exactly TV, so my whole assumption was that if this reaches the right audience, then it will work. Touchwood, it reached the right audience."

