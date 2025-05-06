The time Pregnant Kiara Advani’s MET Gala 2025 debut outfit ft. umbilical cord detail took to complete will surprise you
Mom-to-be Kiara Advani made a stunning debut with her baby bump at the MET Gala 2025, and you’ll be surprised to learn how long it took to create her outfit.
In a behind-the-scenes video, Kiara Advani opened up about the creation of her breathtaking MET Gala 2025 outfit. The mom-to-be took viewers through the entire process of crafting her custom ensemble from scratch, revealing the intricate details that went into its design. One standout feature of the outfit is the symbolic umbilical cord detail, a heartfelt tribute to her baby on board. What’s even more surprising is that Kiara’s stunning look took nearly a month to perfect. Watch the video to learn about the thought and effort behind this one-of-a-kind gown.
See here:
