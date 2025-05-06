POLL: Shah Rukh Khan to Kiara Advani; who among Bollywood celebs do you think was best-dressed at Met Gala 2025? VOTE

Actors, musicians, athletes, and celebrities arrived on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the iconic Met Gala 2025. This year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, honors the legacy of Black men’s style and tailoring, while the dress code, Tailored for You, encouraged personalized interpretations of classic menswear.

India shone bright on the global stage, with Bollywood heavyweights and business elites in full attendance. Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra, and Diljit Dosanjh were among the top Indian celebrities who made heads turn with their statement looks. But the question is – who impressed you the most? Cast your vote now.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

The King of Bollywood made a majestic Met Gala debut dressed in a sleek black outfit by Sabyasachi, paired with traditional jewels. All eyes were on his striking ‘K’ necklace, adding a royal touch to his overall look. He posed confidently before stepping into the Metropolitan Museum of Art, representing Indian elegance on a global platform.

2. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani turned heads not just for her glamorous appearance, but also for revealing her baby bump during her Met Gala debut. Draped in a sculptural Gaurav Gupta creation, the actress made a powerful statement about femininity and strength, while staying rooted in Indian design aesthetics.

3. Priyanka Chopra

Global icon Priyanka Chopra made yet another memorable Met Gala appearance with her husband Nick Jonas. She wore a vintage-inspired Balmain ensemble featuring playful polka dots, a black hat, and matching gloves, giving major retro Hollywood vibes while staying fashion-forward.

4. Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh embraced his cultural roots with a regal Prabal Gurung outfit inspired by Punjabi royalty. While some hailed his look as one of the most striking of the night, others debated its alignment with the event’s theme. Regardless, Diljit’s presence made a strong impact at his Met Gala debut.

Other Indians who graced the Met Gala were Isha Ambani, Manish Malhotra, Natasha Poonawalla, Mona Patel, and Diya Mehta Jatia.

