Latest OTT Releases This Week (May 5 to May 11): 25 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Viki and more

The new week is here, and so are the OTT releases! If you love cinema— irrespective of geographical boundaries, we've curated a list of movies and shows that you can enjoy from the comfort of your space. Check out the list.



1. The Royals

Release Date: May 9

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The upcoming show follows the love story between a boy from the Royal family and a successful entrepreneur with big dreams. It also explores the themes of romance, family feuds, and lots of drama.

2. Gram Chikitsalay

Release Date: May 9

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Gram Chikitsalay revolves around the life of Dr Prabhat, whose medical expertise is put to the test in a rural setting with skeptical villagers to missing medical supplies.

3. Pyar Paisa Profit

Release Date: May 7

Streaming Platform: Amazon MX Player

The upcoming show promises to take viewers into the splendid yet cutthroat environment of a top Mumbai-based VC firm. It marks the debut of RJ Mahvash and features Mihir Ahuja, Shivangi Khedkar and more in the key roles.



4. Good Bad Ugly

Release Date: May 8

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Good Bad Ugly follows the life of a former crime boss who decides to begin a peaceful life with his wife and son. However, he is forced to revert to his violent past after his family faces atrocities.

5.Robinhood

Release Date: May 10

Streaming Platform: Zee 5

Robinhood is a heist comedy that narrates the story of an orphan who grows up watching others suffer from hunger. In the pursuit of helping poor, he steals from the rich with his clever strategies.

6. Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi

Release Date: May 8

Streaming Platform: ETV Win

The movie unfolds after a civil engineer named Krishna who doesn’t believe in helping others is assigned to work in a remote village. Things take an unexpected turn after the mystery of the village and Raja’s status begin to unravel.

7. Spring of Youth

Release Date: May 6

Streaming Platform: Viki

The heartwarming drama follows the story of a K-pop idol who forms a band at his university and falls for a talented bandmate.

8. The Devil’s Plan (Season 2)

Release Date: May 6

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The Devil’s Plan is a brain-teasing reality competition where 12 savvy contestants indulge in mind-bending games of wit and strategy to win a grand prize.

9. Britain and the Blitz

Release Date: May 5

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Britain and the Blitz is a gripping documentary based on restored archival footage and firsthand accounts of World War II Britain during the Blitz.

10. UNTOLD: Shooting Guards

Release Date: May 6

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The sports documentary is based on the 2009 locker room gun incident involving Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton. It also chronicles the actual truth behind the infamous altercation that stunned fans across the basketball world.

11. David Spade: Dandelion

Release Date: May 6

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

This one is David Spade's new comedy special in his signature clever storytelling to with a fresh dose of humor.



12. Full Speed (Season 2)

Release Date: May 7

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The second season of sports docuseries offers adrenaline fueled behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and races of the NASCAR Cup Series.

13. Last Bullet 3

Release Date: May 7

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The third season of Lost Bullet continues from where the second season ended. It follows the story of a genius mechanic who is on a mission and is in a need of speed and justice.

14. Blood of Zeus (Season 3)

Release Date: May 8

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Blood of Zeus blends mythology, bloodshed, and family drama by taking creative liberty on ancient Greek myth.

15. Forever (Season 1)

Release Date: May 8

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The upcoming romantic series is adapted from Judy Blume’s book of the same name. It delves into the lives of two childhood friends who reunite and develop feelings for each other during their teenage days.

16. Heart Eyes

Release Date: May 8

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The romantic thriller follows the story of a Heart Eyes 'killer' who creates havoc on Valentine's Day by murdering romantic couples.

17. Vanderpump Villa: Complete Season 2

Release Date: May 8

Streaming Platform: Hulu

While the last season was set against the South of France, the current season is set at Lisa Vanderpump's new Italian villa, Castello Rosato.

18. Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 3)

Release Date: May 8

Streaming Platform: Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution continues from where the second part ended. It follows the story of an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country’s most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again.

19. Deadly American Marriage

Release Date: May 9

Streaming Platform: Netflix

A Deadly American Marriage documentary is based on the case against Molly Martens and her former FBI agent father, Thomas Martens.

20. Nonnas

Release Date: May 8

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The heartwarming comedy movie follows the story of a man who risks everything to open an Italian restaurant run entirely by local grandmothers after losing his mother.

21. Too Hot to Handle: Italy (Season 1)

Release Date: May 8

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The hit dating series brings together a group of stunning singles are challenged to put romance on pause to win a big cash prize.

22. Summer of 69

Release Date: May 8

Streaming Platform: Hulu

Bad Influence delves into the seedier side of young YouTube personality Piper Rockelle’s rise to internet fame and more than 12 million YouTube followers.

23. Molly Mae: Behind It All Part 2

Release Date: May 8

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

The documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind It All offers an 'intimate' glimpse into the life of the Love Island star.

24. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Season 10)

Release Date: May 8

Streaming Platform: Paramount+

The tenth edition of the reality competition will have a total of 12 episodes. The 18 biggest names in the franchise will be divided into three different groups, and they will be judged on the basis of their group total points.



25. Bloody Trophy (Krwawe Trofeum) on Max

Release Date: May 8

Streaming Platform: Paramount+

Bloody Trophy will release on Paramount+ on May 8.

