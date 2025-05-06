Met Gala 2025: Rihanna’s Pregnancy to Hailey Walking Solo Without Justin Bieber; Top 5 Moments From Event

The 2025 Met Gala was a memorable night! Held every year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the event made history by raising 31 million USD for the Costume Institute, which was the highest amount the gala secured in its 77-year history. Meanwhile, the event saw several A-listers strutting down the blue carpet in stunning ensembles. But it wasn't just the outfits that grabbed eyeballs! From surprise announcements to unexpected reunions, the evening was packed with a ton of highlights.

Let's break down the top 5 moments of the Met Gala 2025!

Rihanna Debuts Baby Bump

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed that they are pregnant and expecting their third child together. She looked stunning in a Marc Jacobs skirt-suit paired with a stunning cropped tuxedo jacket and below-the-bump pinstriped skirt. To accessorize, she opted for pointy-toe Oxfords, a polka-dot tie, and a wide-brimmed black hat.

Hailey Bieber Walks Solo

The supermodel attended the Met Gala without her husband, Justin Bieber, who is currently out on a snowboarding trip with his friends. Bieber donned a black Saint Laurent blazer minidress and styled her brown hair in free waves. Rumors are rife that the couple has hit a rough patch in their relationship and that she is concerned about the pop icon's behavior and health.

Andre 3000 Wore Actual Piano

The Grammy-winning rapper and musician wore an actual piano on his back for the blue carpet look. He recently released his project, a collection of “piano sketches.”

Damon Idris' Outfit Reveal

The British actor arrived at the carpet wearing a fully custom Tommy Hilfiger racing suit along with a dazzling red, white, and blue helmet encrusted with more than 20,000 Swarovski crystals. Beneath the racing ensemble was a fully bespoke red suit by Tommy Hilfiger.

Diana Ross' Return After 22 Yrs

Ross returned to the Met Gala carpet after 22 years. She made her first appearance in 2003. This time, she wore a gorgeous white gown adorned with crystals, beads and a feather trim. Her feathered hat and 18-foot train stole the spotlight.

