Met Gala 2025: Kim Kardashian, Shakira to Coco Jones in Manish Malhotra; a look at 9 dazzling looks

The elite night of the MET Gala 2025 witnessed celebrities from around the world striving to stand out in the crowd with their fashion finesse. Following this year’s theme, celebrating the history of Black fashion and dandyism, A-listers showed up in their creative interpretation of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”.

With different celebrities blending couture imagination with black culture's historical supremacy in fashion, we got to witness some of the most groundbreaking looks of all time:

1. Rihanna

Just when her fans thought she wouldn’t make it to the MET Gala 2025, Rihanna emerged at the scene like an absolute queen, donning a true-to-theme ensemble. However, she came bearing good news. The diva flaunted her baby bump in a suave attire, which was nothing short of spectacular.

Rihanna wore a boned bodice, topped with polka-dot printed double-tie and crystal embellishments on the collars. Her beguiling full-length skirt with a train was actually a huge blazer tied around her hips, with its sleeves folded at the back. Paying homage to Dandyism, the singer also wore a black hat. What an execution!

2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and her MET Gala fashion moments is a fashion genre in its own. This year, too, Kylie marked her presence in a polished attire, which was equal parts debonair and sultry. The fashionista kept it subtle yet striking with a body-hugging dress comprising mesh and wool-blend fabric. With a plunging, halter-neck, Kylie’s structured bodice featured a scoop hemline, flaunting her hour-glass form.

The enchantress’s skirt boasted a thigh-high slit, serving office-siren vibes. In some pictures, Jenner can be seen embracing a long satin fabric flung over her shoulders, secured with an embellished rose brooch.

3. Kim Kardashian

At the 2025 MET Gala, Kim Kardashian not only ate, she devoured. The style maven understood the assignment and wore a two-piece leather ensemble from the LA-based brand Chrome Hearts. Kim Kardashian’s alligator skin-inspired outfit, combined with diamond jewelry and pearls, was an impeccable blend of feminine finesse with polished tailoring. The diva wore an off-shoulder top with a structured, uneven neckline, doing justice to her fine form.

Kardashian paired her top with a matching body-cinched skirt with a train, decorated with strings of pearls. The American socialite completed her look with an opulent diamond choker, layered necklace, and earrings, topping up her style with a black hat.

4. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter wore a daring ensemble to the MET Gala, killing with her oh-so-gorgeous flair. The singer wore a corp-core bodysuit, which stuck to the theme but subtly pivoted with a sultry sway. Carpenter embraced a burgundy pinstripe coat with two tails, adding drama to her fit. The body-hugging bodysuit was layered with a dashing burgundy coat that featured embellished buttons. Sabrina elevated her look with matching pumps, adding a statuesque appeal to her form.

5. Shakira

Whether or not on the theme, Shakira knows how to make a head-turning presence at the MET Gala. The icon often opts for feminine full-length dresses for her red-carpet looks and her 2025 MET Gala flair was no different. The Hips Don’t Lie singer wore a pink fairytale-esque gown from the Nepalese fashion designer, Prabal Gurung.

Shakira’s bodycon gown featured form-defining cut-outs flaunting the 48-year-old’s gorgeous silhouette. Her dress was stylishly paired with a matching voluminous trail, emerging from a bow-like structure at the back. She accessorized her look with a diamond-encrusted pink gemstone pendant necklace.

6. Jennie

Jennie got em’ obsessed, again! The BLACKPINK star wore a classic and debonair black and white jumpsuit, ready to do the magic with her beauty and glamour. The singer earned applause from the audience while staying true to this year’s theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’. Jennie’s outfit embodies a theatrical vibe with a half-gown structure trailing from around her waist, left open at the front. Embellished with elite pearls and white rose appliqué, Jennie Kim stole hearts with her loud and bold fashion statement.

7. Coco Jones

Coco Jones wrapping herself in a white swan aesthetic while paying homage to Dandyism is the kind of fashion moment we live for. The singer at the MET Gala 2025 was a testament to India’s growing prominence in the world of fashion as she wore a Manish Malhotra sartorial piece at the event, serving grace and panache.

Jones wore a two-piece attire awashed with pearls, embellishments, and embroidery, looking every inch ravishing. The actress paired her flared pants with an ornate coat that featured a huge floor-sweeping train. Accessorized with a statement necklace and completed with a long sleek braid, Jones' look for the fashion’s biggest night was perfection.

8. Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney’s gown might look plain and understated at first glance, but it’s actually a mindful craft paying tribute to Vertigo star Kim Novak, reminiscent of a nostalgic gown that the actress wore in the 1967 film, The Legend of Lylah Clare. The Miu Miu black gown boasted a plunging round neckline, secured with a brooch on the neck. The Euphoria’s muse flaunted a Betty Boop hairstyle with her hair gelled up and styled in a vintage style.

9. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid took a total detour from the MET Gala theme, and though critics would be disappointed, there’s something about Gigi’s charm that makes her style awe-inspiring. She wore a gleaming, gilded gown with a tie-up halter-neckline and a trail, reminiscent of Cleopatra’s mystique aura. She topped up her style with a Victory Roll hairstyle, adding a hint of suave to her bedazzled outfit.

