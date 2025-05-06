Met Gala 2025: SEVENTEEN's S.Coups earns praise for Hanbok-inspired look; fans say he 'aced' the theme

SEVENTEEN leader, S.Coups, made a striking impression at the 2025 Met Gala. It was held on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Known as the most prestigious night in fashion, this year's Met Gala paid homage to Black fashion and dandyism. This year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, was inspired by Monica L. Miller’s acclaimed 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

Amid a red carpet filled with avant-garde and deeply personal fashion statements from global celebrities, S.Coups delivered a powerful appearance. His look was deeply rooted in cultural pride. The SEVENTEEN member wore a sleek, black hanbok-inspired suit with clean, structured lines and minimalist detailing. The look honored Korean tradition while blending seamlessly into the night’s celebration of individuality and style.

His ensemble was widely praised for tastefully integrating Korean heritage with the Met Gala’s emphasis on tailored fashion and cultural identity. The reinterpretation of the hanbok, a traditional Korean garment, into a contemporary fashion-forward outfit sparked admiration at the venue. It also gained widespread praise across online platforms.

Fashion critics and fans alike commended the subtle yet meaningful choice. Many called it “one of the most elegant” and “culturally respectful” looks of the evening. Others noted that his stylist struck a fine balance between thematic sensitivity and cultural representation without straying from the spirit of the event.

Furthermore, this year’s Met Gala was co-chaired by actor Colman Domingo, Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, musician Pharrell Williams, and fashion mogul Anna Wintour. NBA star LeBron James served as honorary chair. The event featured designs from a diverse range of Black designers and highlighted the impact of Black styling throughout fashion history.

While S.Coups dazzled on the fashion front, the idol also has a busy musical calendar ahead. SEVENTEEN’s highly anticipated fifth full-length studio album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, is set to drop on May 26. The group has been steadily building anticipation with teasers and fan interactions, signaling a fresh chapter in their musical journey.

S.Coups’ Met Gala appearance not only showed his refined style but also reflected the evolving global presence of K-pop idols at major cultural events. As SEVENTEEN continues to expand its influence, moments like these reinforce their status as ambassadors of both music and modern Korean identity.

