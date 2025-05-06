Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Alia Bhatt Shah Rukh Khan MET Gala The Bhootnii Box Office Raid 2 Box Office met gala 2025 Priyanka Chopra Met Gala 2025 met gala 2025 Kiara Advani MET Gala 2025

Isha Ambani wears mom Nita Ambani’s ‘khandani’ jewelry to MET Gala 2025

Isha Ambani nailed the MET Gala 2025 theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ in a gem-studded ensemble featuring jewels from Nita Ambani’s archival collection.

By Anshita Singh Kashikar
Updated on May 06, 2025  |  11:57 AM IST |  21K
Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani wears mom Nita Ambani’s ‘khandani’ jewelry to MET Gala 2025. PC: Getty Images

This is the fifth time Isha Ambani has made a fashionable appearance at the MET Gala, having graced the red carpet since 2017. From her debut in a Christian Dior floral ball gown to her latest suave look, Isha’s dramatic fashion evolution at the MET Gala deserves to be studied. For fashion’s biggest night in 2025, the Indian business mogul flaunted an exaggerated version of a three-piece suit, elevated by several pieces of her mother’s jewelry.

Advertisement

Isha Ambani wears mom Nita Ambani’s ‘khandani’ jewelry to MET Gala 2025. PC: Getty Images

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter wore an opulent Anamika Khanna ensemble, lavishly adorned with real gems, which reportedly took a staggering 20,000 hours to create. And for a sartorial masterpiece like that, the accessories had to be equally special. What could be more impressive than Nita Ambani’s archival jewelry collection? That’s exactly what Isha turned to—curating not one, but several heirloom pieces to complete her look for the night.

Starting with the neckpiece, the Ambani heiress wore a double-layered diamond necklace as a tribute to the Maharaja of Nawanagar. It featured precision-cut diamonds in varying sizes, artfully connected to create a regal, Indian royal-inspired piece. Taking the adornments a step further, she layered it with a dainty multi-strand neckpiece made of pearls, ruby stones, and gilded beads.

Isha Ambani wears mom Nita Ambani’s ‘khandani’ jewelry to MET Gala 2025. PC: Getty Images

Flaunting her exquisite hand accessories, Isha revealed that the diamond ring on her left hand belonged to her mother. While her other rings were from the luxury jewelry house Tiffany & Co., it was Nita Ambani’s large diamond ring that stole the spotlight with its dazzling brilliance.

Advertisement

The third and most unexpected accessory from Nita Ambani’s collection was an enchanting jewelry piece that Isha styled on her waist. Likely a saree pin from her mom's locker, Isha reimagined it as a contemporary accessory, adding a touch of regal flair to her gem-studded, finely tailored ensemble.

By paying homage to her mother’s treasured jewelry and showcasing India’s cultural mastery in gems and textiles, Isha Ambani made a powerful and memorable fashion statement at the MET Gala 2025.

 

ALSO READ: Meet André Leon Talley, the man who inspired Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 outfit

Credits: Getty Images
About The Author
Anshita Singh Kashikar

Anshita Singh Kashikar is a fashion writer at Pinkvilla. With 5 years of writing experience, she has...

Advertisement

Latest Articles