Just BFF behavior— Kajol recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic MET Gala 2025 look; can you spot the difference?

Kajol couldn’t stop herself from recreating her BFF Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala 2025 look— typical BFF behavior, isn't it? The duo shares a close bond of friendship that transcends their professional collaboration. Testifying to their eternal bond, the Do Patti actress recently recreated King Khan’s look, leaving fans in a frenzy.

On May 06, Kajol posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, dressed in a black blazer. She flaunted her statement jewelry, including stylish fingers, bold cuff bracelets, earrings and a nose ring. The actress struck stunning poses, with a couple of pictures also featuring her goofy expressions.

Nonetheless, what stood out in the post was her recreation of BFF and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala debut look. She began the post with her picture, followed by King Khan’s picture from the coveted event in the second slide.

Spreading her trademark humorous charm, she captioned the post, "Hmmmmmmmm, spot the difference @iamsrk #allaboutthebling #greatminds" with Earl’s All That Glitters song in the background.

In the special pictures, the actress looked gorgeous with her hair tied in a ponytail. She carried a dewy makeup with a light pink lip-shade.

Minutes after the post was shared, several fans flooded the comments section with their reactions. A fan wrote, "Kajol, I hope she is in the movie King. We miss you and Shah Rukh Khan" while another wrote, "No difference kajol, he is the King, and you are the Queen" while a third fan commented, "If Kajol were at the Met Gala, she would have wowed everyone."

In addition to this, a fan asked, "Rahul and Anjali comeback when" while one fan demanded, "We need a new SRKAJOL pictureeee."

For his first appearance at the MET Gala 2025, SRK wore a classic black outfit designed by Sabyasachi.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the King actor walked the red carpet holding a Tiger scepter in his hand. He layered stacks of statement neckpieces around his neck, one with a giant K locket and an intricate SRK locket with chunky silver chains.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol shared screen space in the 2015 release, Dilwale.

