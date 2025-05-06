Met Gala 2025: Rihanna fashionably announces third pregnancy in wool jacket, bustier bodysuit and tailored skirt

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Arriving last at the Met Gala 2025, Rihanna took our breath away in a stunning three-piece outfit: jacket, bodysuit and skirt. But what truly stole the spotlight was her adorable baby bump, as she announced her third pregnancy in the most stylish way possible. Want to know more about her look? Keep reading!

Making a spectacular late entry at the Met Gala 2025, Rihanna was dressed head-to-toe in a custom Marc Jacobs look. She wore a classic striped bustier bodysuit that hugged her baby bump, layered with a cropped Spencer woolen jacket featuring an open front and full sleeves for a formal touch.

For the bottom, she chose a pinstriped V-tailored skirt with a dramatic oversized design at the back. At the neckline, she wore a polka dot satin cravat with a pique collar and topped it off with a custom Marc Jacobs x Stephen Jones hat, which was anything but basic.

Styling her long hair into an effortless braid, the fashion icon kept her accessories minimal, opting for striking stud earrings that perfectly tied the look together.

Rihanna went bold with her beauty choices, ensuring she appeared flawless and glamorous. She accentuated her eyes with eyeshadow and long lashes, complemented by a rosy blush glow on her cheekbones and brown glossy lipstick for a bold finish. To complete the ensemble, she slipped into embellished ankle-chain pumps.

The singer’s Met Gala 2025 look was a masterclass in carefully curated outfits and striking styling, ensuring she stood out among the crowd. Though she arrived late, it certainly didn’t stop her from leaving everyone in awe.

