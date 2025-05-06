BLACKPINK’s Rosé trades tuxedo for ruffles and sheer glam at Met Gala after-party; BLINKs call APT singer ‘flawless’

BLACKPINK’s Rosé once again proved she’s a master of duality with a stunning outfit change after the 2025 Met Gala. She turned heads on the red carpet in a custom black Saint Laurent jet black tuxedo. The APT singer truly surprised fans with her playful and unexpected after-party ensemble that screamed edgy elegance with a dash of fun.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK's Rosé’s second look of the night saw her ditching her tailored pants for a ruffled pink mini skirt that added an ultra-feminine twist to her vibe. She paired the skirt with a sheer, body-hugging transparent top layered over a bralette. She topped off with a long, jet-black coat that gave her a dramatic look.

A brown belt cinched her waist, subtly breaking up the monochrome palette while adding a bit of vintage flair. Her jet-black stilettos added more drama. For the hairstyle, the K-pop star kept the same as her Met Gala carpet look, sleek, parted down, and effortlessly chic.

The K-pop superstar took to Instagram to share snaps from the evening, tagging Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello, who also designed her first outfit. It was a sharply tailored tuxedo featuring a plunging neckline, a dramatic train, and a flash of her Tiffany & Co. sapphire and diamond pendant.

Advertisement

The look was completed with red strappy heels—an unexpected pop of color that fans immediately obsessed over.

“The last time I came, I was by myself. So I’m really, really excited to see the girls. I was just with them in the studio in Korea, so it’s nice just to have family here,” Rosé told Vogue red carpet host La La Anthony.

This year’s Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrated the influence of Black Dandyism and menswear through a creative lens. BLACKPINK's Rosé took the theme and made it her own, on the carpet and after.

Fans couldn’t get enough. Comments flooded in praising her “fashion-forward evolution,” calling her “a trendsetter,” and one fan wrote, “She walked in like elegance, left like a dream.” Whether suited up or ruffled out, Rosé is undeniably the moment.

No doubt, BLACKPINK's Rosé made a statement at the event. She not only grabbed attention but also made a fashionable choice by wearing a ruffled mini skirt paired with a coat at the after party.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: BLACKPINK's Rosé turns head in Anthony Vaccarello tuxedo and dramatic cape; see pic