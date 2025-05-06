BTS' Jungkook for Met Gala 2025? Singer's historical surprise participation leaves fans stunned but there's a twist and it's Golden

BTS Jungkook at Met Gala 2025? Wait, when did that happen? Well, surprise ARMYs — it kind of did. While BTS’ golden maknae is currently deep in military service, his debut solo album Golden just strutted its way into fashion history

BTS' Jungkook's track is on Apple Music’s "Met Gala-Worthy Looks" list. Yes, you read that right. No new songs, no public appearance, no glitzy Met Gala look, and still, Jungkook made headlines.

The 2025 Met Gala, held on May 5, 2025, in New York City, brought together A-listers, fashion icons, and jaw-dropping couture. And while BTS didn’t attend this year’s extravaganza, their presence was very much felt, especially Jungkook’s.

In a curated list celebrating albums that embody boldness, elegance, and star power, Jungkook's GOLDEN stood tall among the elites. The album was released in 2023, but it's still turning heads in 2025.

BTS' Jungkook’s Golden was the only album by a male Asian artist to make the Worthy Albums list. Joining the ranks of global legends like Madonna, Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga, Coco Jones, Dua Lipa, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Talk about elite company.

Fans went wild over the recognition. One ARMY tweeted, “Jungkook is so hot for this. Golden topping Apple Music's Met Gala-worthy albums? Iconic.” Another added, “Making history without even attending… album released in 2023 and he's still ending careers.” Someone else perfectly summed it up: “The truth you speak is way louder than the lies they live!”

ARMYS continued pouring love in the comments, celebrating Jungkook's enduring global influence. One fan wrote, "Just main pop boy things." Another proudly shared, "So proud of our talented pop star Jungkook."

Echoing the sentiment, someone added, "Jungkook once again proves he's a true mainstream artist—still dominating global trends even in his absence."

Currently, the golden maknae is fulfilling his mandatory military service and is scheduled for discharge on June 11, 2025, alongside fellow BTS member Jimin.

Aside from Jungkook and Jimin, BTS' RM and V are set to be discharged a day earlier on June 10, 2025. BTS' SUGA will be the last BTS member to return to civilian life, completing the group's full reunion timeline.

Yet even in uniform and off the grid, BTS' Jungkook is effortlessly dominating pop culture conversations—and playlists. No promo, no presence, just pure impact. Golden isn’t just an album—it’s a legacy in motion.

