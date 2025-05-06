BTS' V crowned World's Most Influential Korean Instagram influencer in 2025, Jin follows at No 2; check out Top 10

Despite being on hiatus due to his military enlistment, BTS’ Kim Taehyung (V) continues to dominate global popularity charts. On May 5, 2025, global influencer analytics platform TOP NINE announced the results of its comprehensive rankings. It revealed that Kim Taehyung secured the No. 1 spot among Korean Instagram influencers worldwide in the Music category. Notably, he ranks first across all categories, not just in music, in the United States.

The rankings, which analyze influencer reach, audience engagement, impact, and popularity, highlighted Taehyung’s global dominance. He was named the Most Influential Korean in the World, Most Influential Musician Globally, Most Influential Asian Male, and Most Influential Korean in the United States. He was also recognized for having the highest engagement rate globally. It is a rare achievement that underscores his unparalleled bond with fans, also known as ARMY.

Soon after the data was released, fans around the world took to social media to celebrate his remarkable milestone. Fans share screenshots of the ranking and praise his popularity despite being away from the spotlight during military service. Many expressed their anticipation for his discharge, expected in June 2025. They emphasized how he remained relevant and influential even during his absence from the entertainment scene.

But Taehyung wasn’t the only BTS member to dominate global social media charts. Fellow member Kim Seok Jin (Jin) also ranked impressively high. According to the HypeAuditor’s Top 1000 Instagram Influencers worldwide, Jin secured the 20th position overall. This makes him one of the few K-pop idols to make it into the top 20 globally. Additionally, on TOP NINE’s own list of Top Music Influencers on Instagram, Jin claimed the No. 2 spot, just behind Taehyung.

Top 10 Korean Influencers on Instagram in the Music Category (2025):

BTS' V BTS' Jin BTS' J-Hope BTS' Jimin BLACKPINK's Lisa BLACKPINK's Jennie BLACKPINK's Jisoo BTS' RM Cha Eun Woo BLACKPINK's Rosé

Fans of BTS celebrated the moment with enthusiasm. Fans emphasized that their warmth, talent, and sincerity made them relatable and cherished. The back-to-back recognition of members highlights BTS’ enduring legacy as a group and as individual artists. Their presence on Instagram, even in the absence of frequent updates, speaks volumes about the support of their global fanbase. It also highlights the deep impact they’ve had on international pop culture.

With all members expected to reunite after military service next month, fans are eagerly waiting to see what lies ahead for them post-discharge. Until then, their continued dominance on worldwide influencer lists is proof of their undeniable star power.

