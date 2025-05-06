Will Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon get married like Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin? Latest Baeksang win by Lovely Runner couple has fans talking

The Baeksang Arts Awards 2025 was a night filled with stars, style, and celebration, but at the heart of it all was a moment fans had been waiting 5 years to witness again.

For the first time since 2020, the Popularity Award was won by an actor and actress from the same drama, rekindling a beloved trend that fans had dearly missed.

In 2020, the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards saw Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin take home the coveted Popularity Award for their unforgettable performances in Crash Landing on You.

This year, 2025, the stars who claimed the title were none other than Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, both from the hit drama Lovely Runner.

It’s been five years since this feat was last achieved, making the win feel all the more special and nostalgic.

This rare achievement—co-stars from the same project taking both male and female Popularity Awards—has become a symbolic seal of a drama’s cultural footprint.

That it happened again with Lovely Runner speaks volumes about the series’ resonance and the power of fan-driven support.

Fans can’t keep calm. They’ve always wanted Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon to fall in love. It didn’t happen, but now they’re manifesting marriage, just like the Crash Landing on You couple.

Fans and industry insiders alike were elated to see such a sweet and well-deserved recognition for the actors, who had already earned significant praise for their roles in Lovely Runner.

The series, released in 2024, has taken the Korean entertainment landscape by storm. The chemistry between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon has been one of the most talked-about elements of the series. Viewers express their admiration for their portrayal of complex characters in a heartwarming and exciting narrative.

Five years later, a beloved pattern is back, and Lovely Runner now stands alongside Crash Landing on You in Baeksang's history.

Speaking of, the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards surely created history as one of the most memorable nights for its glitz and glamour. From an on-stage reunion to actors from the same series winning the Popularity Award from the same drama after five long years.

The evening will be remembered for its excitement, surprises, and, of course, the timeless appeal of the industry’s brightest talents.

