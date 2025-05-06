Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala look had Maharaja of Patiala's diamond necklace worth Rs 21,000 crore but here's why singer couldn't have it

Diljit Dosanjh made a grand debut at the 2025 Met Gala, proudly representing his Punjabi heritage on one of fashion’s biggest stages. Dressed in a custom outfit by Prabal Gurung, Diljit stunned everyone with a look inspired by the Maharaja of Patiala. But what caught even more attention was what could have been the crown jewel of his ensemble, the actual Patiala Necklace.

The singer’s team had hoped to borrow the legendary piece of jewelry once owned by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh. Commissioned from Cartier in 1928, the necklace weighed over 1,000 carats and included a mind-blowing 2,900 diamonds. It originally cost Rs 10 crore but is now valued at around Rs 21,000 crore (USD 2.5 billion). It remains the largest necklace Cartier has ever created.

Diljit’s stylist, Abhilasha Devnani, revealed in an interview with The New York Times that they had reached out to borrow the iconic piece. However, they were informed that the necklace is sealed in a museum and cannot be loaned out. With that option off the table, the team turned to renowned Indian jeweler Golecha to create a look inspired by the royal collection. This included a regal turban brooch and other traditional accessories.

Despite not wearing the original necklace, Diljit paid a powerful tribute to his roots. He walked the blue carpet in a kurta, tehmat, turban, and cape that featured Gurumukhi script. He also carried a sword, completing the royal-inspired look that blended tradition with this year’s “Black Dandyism” theme.

Speaking to The New York Times, Diljit said, “It’s what I’ve been doing all this time. It’s about carrying your identity with pride, right?” With or without the royal jewelry, Diljit has won hearts on the global stage.

The Met Gala, also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is held annually in New York to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. This year’s gala saw a strong Indian presence, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, and designers Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, and Prabal Gurung. Socialites Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani were also spotted at the star-studded event.

