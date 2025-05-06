MET Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan's take on Suhana, Aryan and Abram's ‘privilege’ proves he is a sensible and protective father

Shah Rukh Khan is a celebrated icon who enjoys mammoth amount of stardom all over the world. He is also a proud father to three kids, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Abram Khan. The superstar who recently made his debut at the MET Gala 2025 addressed the privilege of his kids. In addition to this, he also talked about the current scenario of movies.

While speaking with the TIMES Magazine, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about the legacy he created that his children have to carry forward. He was also asked about the privilege of his kids, in response to which the superstar stated how it should humble them.

In his words, "The privilege part should make them humbled - that they have this background. There will always be a shadow. But, this path is very difficult. The shadow of somebody looming over you should not be a consideration for liking or disliking them."

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is set to make his directorial debut with Netflix’s show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. His daughter, Suhana Khan, following in his footsteps made her acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She will be next seen in King, sharing screen space with the superstar while AbRam Khan is still studying.

During the interview, King Khan also shared his two cents on the future of the films and his own contribution to the art form. The My Name Is Khan actor stands by the use of advanced technology to make movies feel realistic. He noted how everything is bigger, cleaner, louder and better.

In his trademark candid style, he questioned when the watches are cooler and lights are better, why can films not be bigger. “Stories have to be honest but the way they are shown, they will have to become more interesting. I watch most stuff on my telephone here. Why should I go to the theater? It has to be an experience. It has to be Disney World,” he emphasized.

SRK will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s King that will feature Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma among others in the key roles.

