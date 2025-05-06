The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy's film nets Rs 20 lakh; benefits from movie offer

The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 6: The Bhootnii is the latest addition to the horror comedy genre in Bollywood. The light-hearted entertainer takes you on a spooky and comic ride through characters like Baba, Mohabbat, Shantanu and Ananya. Starring Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Sanjay Dutt, and Palak Tiwari, The Bhootnii earned Rs 20 lakh today.

Advertisement

Directed by Siddhant Sachdev, The Bhootnii earned Rs 2.25 crore in its extended opening weekend. It started its journey with Rs 50 lakh net business on the first day, followed by Rs 40 lakh, Rs 60 lakh, and Rs 75 lakh on Day 2, Day 3, and Day 4 respectively.

The Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy-starrer stood at Rs 15 lakh on the first Monday. Now, the horror comedy has added Rs 20 lakh to its tally. It has been benefitted from Blockbuster Tuesday movie offer. The cume collection of The Bhootnii is recorded as Rs 2.6 crore so far.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 50 lakh Day 2 Rs 40 lakh Day 3 Rs 60 lakh Day 4 Rs 75 lakh Day 5 Rs 15 lakh Day 6 Rs 20 lakh Total Rs 2.6 crore

The Bhootnii, which features Sanjay Dutt in a crucial role, will remain under Rs 3 crore in the first week of its theatrical run. It clashed with Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller, Raid 2 on its release day, i.e. May 1, 2025. Their box office performances has been poles apart as the Raid sequel turned out to be a successful venture and the horror comedy disappointed with its lukewarm run.

Advertisement

The Bhootnii stars Mouni Roy as Mohabbat, a supernatural character. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Baba, a ghostbuster. Sunny Singh is cast as Shantanu and Palak Tiwari's character is named as Ananya.

The Bhootnii in cinemas

The Bhootnii is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy starrer in cinemas? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Which film marks Mouni Roy's acting debut in Bollywood? Vote for your answer. Brahmastra Gold Romeo Akbar Walter

ALSO READ: The Bhootnii Box Office Morning Trends Day 6: Sanjay Dutt's film sees low turnout, hopes rise with Tuesday discounts