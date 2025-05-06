What does Met Gala 2025 debut mean to Shah Rukh Khan? King actor’s reply will make you his fan–once again

Shah Rukh Khan fans went berserk after he became the first Bollywood male actor to make a dazzling appearance at the MET Gala 2025. The superstar's debut appearance had his fans in a chokehold as he opened his arms to strike the iconic pose. While the moment is being cherished by his fans, the superstar's reflection on the same makes it even more beautiful.

The internet can't keep calm over Shah Rukh Khan's debut MET Gala appearance for all the right reasons. The impact of his iconic presence can be easily attributed to the mammoth stardom he enjoys globally and the legacy he has created over the years.

While speaking with TIME Magazine, the actor also talked about creating an impact with his presence and stated that it was not just simple entertainment. "I am a memory from home, though I am not a memory. The diaspora made me the star I am," he said.

SRK further noted that India has been standing by a lot of things, and it was important for him to represent his nation. "It is important to represent my countrymen and people. India is taking a stand in a lot of things, and it's important to have our presence felt," Khan further added.

In addition to this, King Khan also expressed his admiration for the MET Gala 2025 theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. He praised it for promoting the concept of revolution and resolution by being high-spirited and artistic, instead of resorting to anger or fighting. According to him, one should be dressed up in a way that would make a statement.

SRK had humble beginnings, starting from Delhi and making it big in Mumbai with his sheer hard work and consistency.

Reflecting on the initial phase of his career, the King actor noted that he had nothing to lose, and he simply acted in films. Candidly, he mentioned that it was the reason why he was also "cocky" and "overconfident and silly" at times.

2025 also marked the debut of Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh at the MET Gala 2025, while it was the fifth appearance of Priyanka Chopra.

