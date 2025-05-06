Priyanka Chopra proves she's 'global star with desi soul' as her 'namaste' at MET Gala 2025 speaks volumes; WATCH
Priyanka Chopra has done it again, and we’re not kidding when we say it. Yes, just a Namaste, and she rules the world with it. Check it out here!
Priyanka Chopra once again proved why she’s hailed as a global star with a desi soul at the MET Gala 2025. While the red carpet was filled with glitz and glamour, it was Priyanka’s graceful Namaste that stood out and spoke volumes. Dressed in a breathtaking ensemble, the actor greeted the cameras and attendees with folded hands, a gesture deeply rooted in Indian culture. In a world of waves and poses, her simple yet powerful greeting left a lasting impression, celebrating her heritage on one of fashion’s biggest global stages.
