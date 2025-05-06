While Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas turned heads at Met Gala 2025, here’s what their daughter Malti Marie was up to

The beloved couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, turned heads with their appearance at the prestigious MET Gala 2025. While everyone had their eyes fixated on the stylish couple, interacting with media, they also shared what their daughter Malti Marie had planned for herself in her parents’ absence.

While speaking with VOGUE India, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were asked how it feels to go out as parents. The couple who share a cute little 3-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, agreed that it was entirely different without her.

Being a loving father, Nick Jonas noted that had their daughter been around, they would’ve kept checking on her after getting ready. Meanwhile, the Desi Girl chimed in as she candidly shared, allowing her daughter to watch a movie for the day - Monday.

Upon hearing her response, while the interviewer was a little surprised, the Bajirao Mastani actress explained, "Weekdays, we can’t watch movies, it is just for the weekend, but today mama and daddy were going to ball she said...like Cinderella...I’ll watch Cinderella today." Isn’t that so cute?

As PeeCee and Nick arrived at the blue carpet of the MET Gala 2025, one could certainly expect their effortless chemistry. Just like that, the internet got an adorable moment between the couple as Nick, being the loving husband, was seen helping his lady love adjust her outfit.

For the special evening, the couple set couple goals, twinning in monochrome ensembles. Chopra wore a custom Balmain ensemble with polka dots. She elevated her look with a dramatic oversized black hat paired with matching gloves and a statement emerald necklace. Meanwhile, her husband complimented her in a white shirt with a tie and black pants.

The year 2025 marked Priyanka’s return to the MET Gala 2025 for the fifth time after her debut appearance in 2017.

Married since 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter, Maltie Marie, in 2022 through surrogacy.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy working on her first collaboration with SS Rajamouli for SSMB 29. The film that will revisit the history of Kashi is set to release in Summer 2027. It will also feature Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the key roles.

