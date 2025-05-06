Nicki Minaj Was NOT Excited About Met Gala 2025; Check Out Rapper's Surprise Appearance and Fit

Nicki Minaj made headlines at the 2025 Met Gala, not just for her custom Thom Browne gown but for her blunt response to reporters. When asked what she was most excited about for the evening, she replied, “Who said I was excited?” The five-word answer quickly went viral, reminding fans that Minaj always shows up on her own terms.

The theme of this year’s Met Gala was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Minaj fit the brief with a bold yet elegant look. Her Thom Browne gown featured sharp tailoring, detailed paneling, and a powerful silhouette. She avoided flashy accessories and let the design do the talking.

Nicki Minaj’s look was a high-fashion take on the theme. The custom gown balanced strength and sophistication, with razor-sharp lines that gave her a strong presence. It was a shift from her past over-the-top styles and reflected her current approach to red carpet fashion.

The rapper has always been known for bold choices, but this appearance showed a confident evolution in her fashion. She didn’t rely on shock value, just solid, statement-making style.

In a 2024 interview with Vogue, Minaj spoke about how her style has matured over the years. “When you turn a certain age, especially milestone ages like 30, 40, 50, your confidence as a woman just grows and grows,” she said.

She added that self-knowledge plays a major role in how she dresses now. “You know what looks good on your body. You start knowing what hairstyle fits your face, what makeup fits your face. You just start understanding yourself better,” she said.

That understanding has also brought her more peace. Minaj shared that as she learned to understand herself better, she was able to forgive herself. She stated that this self-awareness allowed her to love herself, including the imperfections she had once struggled to accept. She revealed that, whereas she couldn't look at old photos of herself before, she now loves them.

