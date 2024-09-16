THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt revealed she wanted to borrow THIS aspect of Deepika Padukone’s life

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are one of the closest of friends in Bollywood who have stayed true to their pals, no matter what. Hence, filmmaker Karan Johar invited them together on his reality TV show, Koffee With Karan. During their fun and candid discussion, the Jigra actress revealed that she wants a body like Deepika.

B-town besties and partners in crime, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone graced the couch on Koffee With Karan Season 6. During the rapid-fire round of the first episode of the popular talk show, Karan Johar asked the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress about one aspect of her girlfriend that she wants to have. To this, the National Award-winning actress responded, “Her body, her legs, her height.”

She continued talking about another thing that the new mother is often spotted doing when she is papped by the media. Calling it a rare happening, Alia asked the Fighter actress “How is this possible that every time you walk out of the airport or you’re papped, it’s always like hair flying and there’s a joke? Someone has cracked a joke and it’s a big laugh. So, I am like ‘Listen, who is cracking jokes? I always want to walk with her.’” To this, the new mommy responded, “No, you’re confused, that’s not me.”

Advertisement

When KJo asked the Piku actress to choose one option between babies and movies, she said both while adding “Babies while doing movies.” Well, years later, Deepika did enjoy her pregnancy and even shot scenes in her movies while she was expecting her first child. A couple of days ago, on September 8, Ranveer Singh and DP were blessed with a baby girl. In an earlier interview with News 18, actor Saswata Chatterjee who shared the screen with the new mother in Kalki 2898 AD revealed that the actress was pregnant while filming the climax scene of Nag Ashwin's actioner.

He recalled the challenging scene when he dragged Deepika’s character SU-M80 (aka Sumathi) away by her hair. The veteran actor also mentioned that since DP was pregnant by then, this last leg of the shoot was done in Mumbai and Ranveer was there throughout the filming of the scene. Because he knew about the physically challenging scene and Padukone’s condition, he told her husband not to worry. To this, the new dad responded with a smile and said “I know, Dada.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer, Singham Again.

ALSO READ: New mom Deepika Padukone makes us melt in her FIRST LOOK post delivery; don't miss glimpse of her and Ranveer Singh's baby girl