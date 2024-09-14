WATCH: New dad Ranveer Singh heads to hospital to meet wife Deepika Padukone and daughter

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently entered the phase of parenthood. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8, 2024. Family and friends have been visiting the couple and their baby at the hospital over the past few days. New dad Ranveer was recently spotted in the city by the paparazzi as he headed back to be with his wife and daughter.

Today, September 14, 2024, the paparazzi shared a video in which Ranveer Singh’s black car was captured coming out of his residence. According to the paps, the actor was heading to the hospital to meet his wife, Deepika Padukone, and their newborn baby.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted going to the hospital to meet the new parents and their daughter. The Ambani family also visited them.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone officially announced the birth of their daughter with a special post on Instagram. They shared a picture that said, “Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer.” The text was framed within a golden bow.

The couple was showered with immense love by the netizens, who couldn’t keep calm over the happy news. The film industry also expressed their joy for Ranveer and Deepika, sending them heartfelt wishes. Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and many more congratulated the couple.

Their stunning maternity photo shoot, consisting of 14 monochromatic pictures, also set the internet abuzz. Ranveer and Deepika were seen taking auspicious blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai a day before the actress was admitted to the hospital.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh had been busy shooting for Aditya Dhar’s untitled film for the past few weeks before he returned to India. His next theatrical release is Singham Again, in which he will be seen in a cameo appearance. Deepika Padukone will portray the character of Shakti Shetty in this Cop Universe venture directed by Rohit Shetty. It is slated to arrive in theaters on the grand occasion of Diwali.

