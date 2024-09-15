New mom Deepika Padukone makes us melt in her FIRST LOOK post delivery; don't miss glimpse of her and Ranveer Singh's baby girl

New parents, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, were spotted heading home after welcoming their newborn daughter. Their first glimpse with the little one was captured as they made their way home. The couple’s radiant smiles clearly reflected their joy after becoming parents.

Padukone looked glowing in her post-delivery appearance, wearing glasses and holding her newborn, who was wrapped in a white cloth. Singh, the proud new dad, was by her side, beaming with happiness as he admired his two angels.

Check out the first glimpse here: