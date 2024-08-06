THROWBACK: When Deepika Padukone said she would like to have 'babies while doing movies' at Koffee With Karan

As Deepika Padukone gears up to turn mom in September 2024, we revisit the time when she admitted on Koffee With Karan that she'd like to have "babies while doing movies."

Deepika and Alia Bhatt opened the Koffee With Karan season 6 as they featured together on the first episode of the popular talk show. During the rapid-fire round when Karan Johar asked the actress to pick one option between babies and movies, Deepika said both while adding "babies while doing movies".

6 years later, we see Deepika sticking to her words as she continues to set the screen on fire with some of the best roles and enjoy her pregnancy period too. DP started 2024 with a bang as she featured in Siddharth Anand's big action film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. A few months after that, she also featured in the pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin. Also starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan among others, the film released on June 27.

Now, she is all set to play Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty's upcoming much-awaited film Singham Again. This will be the first time she'll be seen playing the character of a cop in her career. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles. Singham Again which marks the 8th collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe and is slated to release on Diwali 2024.

Advertisement

Talking about pregnancy, it was in February this year when the actress and her husband Ranveer Singh announced that they were expecting their first baby. The news made every fan on social media jump with excitement.

Deepika is making sure to enjoy every moment of this special time. From going out with family for dinner to enjoying movies, she's checking all the boxes of self-care. Earlier, in an interview with NDTV Swirlster, Deepika's trainer Anshuka Parwani talked about the actress' routine and said that they are making sure every trimester is different. She also mentioned Deepika is preparing her a very healthy baby and making sure that she is at her best throughout her pregnancy.

ALSO READ: Discover Deepika Padukone’s fitness routine for a body like hers