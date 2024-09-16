Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha cutely waves at paparazzi from airport, don’t miss her adorable interaction with dadi Neetu Kapoor as they jet off for vacation: WATCH

Early morning on September 16, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Mumbai airport, taking a flight to an undisclosed location. They were joined by their little princess, daughter Raha, and her grandmother, actress Neetu Kapoor. While the stars were getting their tickets checked at the airport gate, the little girl shared a cute moment with her dadi. She even waved goodbye to the paparazzi before entering inside.

A while ago, Alia Bhatt was seen getting out of her luxury car at the Mumbai airport. In a video, the actress can be seen carrying her little daughter Raha Kapoor in her arms while walking towards the gate. Soon after, her husband Ranbir Kapoor followed and joined them. While the family of three were about to enter the premises after getting their tickets checked, they were joined by Ranbir’s mom, Neetu Kapoor. As soon as the baby sees her grandmother, she couldn’t stop interacting with her. In her sweet voice, Raha told something to her granny. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress also responded to the toddler in her baby voice.

For a comfortable travel with her daughter, Alia Bhatt decided to go with a tee and basic trousers. She layered it up with an oversized denim jacket. As for Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor, he looked dapper in his green athleisure set which he paired with a plain white t-shirt and matching shoes. Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, was all dressed up in an all-black look. The senior actress donned a pair of matching pants and a blazer with a shirt underneath.

Nearly a day ago, Raha was also part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration that happened at the Kapoor house. On September 15, Murder Mubarak actress Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram and dropped multiple inside images from the traditional event. Sharing the photos, she penned, “Modaks and Memories.”

In the frame, almost all of the Kapoor clan was present starting from Kareena Kapoor Khan and her kids Taimur and Jeh, followed by Ranbir and Raha. Aadar Jain was also in the family photo along with his fiancé Alekha Advani. Joining them were Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Reema Kapoor, and others.

