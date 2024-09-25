THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt revealed what she would like to take from Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif’s careers

With every movie, Alia Bhatt has proven her mettle as a talented actress and her National Award testifies that. She might be a strong competition for celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, the actress also shares a good bond with them. In multiple interviews, Bhatt has spoken highly of her peers and even called them an inspiration. During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, the Jigra actress stated that she loves PeeCee’s voice and would like to have the presence DP has. As for Kat, she appreciates how hardworking she is.

Alia Bhatt recently made her debut on the mega runway at Paris Fashion Week 2024. As the world is busy admiring her, we stumbled upon an old video of the actress in which she can be seen heaping praise at her peers. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was at Karan Johar’s KWK Season 8 Episode 4, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

During the rapid-fire round, the host asked her to share the things she would want to take from Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif’s careers. Starting with the global sensation PeeCee, Alia said that she loves her voice. She then moved on to talking about her BFF, Deepika.

Bhatt stated that when DP comes on screen, one can’t help but look at her. So, she would like to have the kind of presence the new mother has. Talking passionately about Katrina Kaif, she stated that the way the Merry Christmas actress has worked every song is what dreams are made of. Earlier, when she was at the show with the Fighter actress, Bhatt said that she loves Padukone’s body, height, and legs.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has Alpha along with Jigra which she is also co-producing. As for Priyanka, she is working on Citadel Season 3 and has recently wrapped up Heads Of State and The Bluff. While Deepika recently gave birth to her daughter, she will be seen with Ranveer Singh, Bebo, and others in Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer, Singham Again.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt revealed she wanted to borrow THIS aspect of Deepika Padukone’s life